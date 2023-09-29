50 Cent Recalls Mike Tyson Selling Him His Mansion With Hilarious Story

50 Cent's got more money than he knows what to do with, and even then, he's clearly known how to be a good businessman for a long time. However, that's not to say that he always knows what the best calls are when it comes to the value of his purchases. The rapper may be one of hip-hop's most successful entrepreneurs, but he's also not a home décor expert by any means. Moreover, he recently proved just that while recalling when he bought boxing legend Mike Tyson's mansion. During a recent interview with LIVE with Kelly and Mark, the G-Unit mogul explained why his first instincts in terms of what to do with the property were proven to be misguided.

"I bought Mike Tyson's home out there. It was, like, 55,000 square feet," 50 Cent remarked of the purchase. "Yeah, a lot of stuff," Fif remarked when asked whether Tyson left anything behind. "Actually, they almost look like this, right there on the wall. That fixture? He had these really ugly light fixtures in the house, but they were, like, 10 karat gold.

50 Cent Comically Roasts Mike Tyson's Pricey Home Décor

"I had an interior decorator help me with the house," 50 Cent continued. "'Cause who knows how to dress up a 55,000 square foot house? Like, I had no idea what to do in some of those spaces. She was like 'These things are hideous, can we take them out?' I said 'Yes.' Then they told me it was 10 karat gold. I said 'Put 'em back!'" It seems like the 48-year-old was smart to involve a lot of people in the process, or all that gold would've gone to waste.

Meanwhile, it's clear that the "Many Men" MC is looking forward to more expenses, more lavish productions, and more intelligent uses of his money. Recently, he celebrated the end of the writer's strike, meaning that he can get back to building his entertainment empire. Let's just hope that someone's double-checking whether there are any precious materials on his sets. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on 50 Cent.

