- MusicRick Ross Offer To Buy G-Unit Catalogs Amid 50 Cent FeudRick Ross latest troll aimed at 50 Cent comes in the form of a business proposition. By Cole Blake
- MusicBig K.R.I.T. Announces A Special Holiday Treat For His Fans In The Form Of A New EPBesides the EP, there is tons of extra content you can get access to. By Zachary Horvath
- GossipKendrick Lamar Drops Over $8 Million On Brooklyn PenthouseKendrick Lamar's list of properties continues to grow.By Caroline Fisher
- Music50 Cent Says He's Interested In Buying Revolt After Diddy Steps Down As Chairman50 Cent continued trolling Diddy on social media, Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- MusicHit-Boy Purchases Home He Previously Lost Due To Financial StrugglesHit-Boy has made quite the comeback.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Drops $1 Million On Custom Dune BuggyDrake's "still buying toys."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture50 Cent Recalls Mike Tyson Selling Him His Mansion With Hilarious StoryFif learned the (almost) hard way that just because he doesn't like some home décor doesn't mean it's worthless.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearDrake Seemingly Purchased 2Pac's $1M Crown Ring2Pac's iconic ring was sold earlier this week for over $1 million.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Seemingly Hasn't Finalized Deal To Takeover BET, Despite ReportsTyler Perry has reportedly yet to finalize a deal to purchase BET, despite rumors to the contrary.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBeyoncé & JAY-Z Keeping $88M Bel-Air House Despite Buying Malibu's Most Expensive HomeBeyoncé and JAY-Z will reportedly not be selling their $88 million Bel-Air home.By Cole Blake
- TechElon Musk Fires Twitter's Top Execs After Taking Control In Tumultuous $44B DealCEO Parag Agrawal was let go, along with two other executives, sources have shared.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicThe D.O.C. Praises Snoop Dogg For Acquisition Of Death Row RecordsThe D.O.C. says that he's proud of Snoop Dogg for purchasing Death Row.By Cole Blake
- TechAzealia Banks Thanks Elon Musk For Buying Twitter, Explains How It Affects Her IncomeAzealia Banks revealed she's back on Twitter now that the company belongs to Elon Musk.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureKanye West Defends Buying A House Next To Kim KardashianKanye West says he bought a house next to Kim Kardashian to remain close to his kids.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearDiddy Places $3.3 Million Bid To Buy Sean John Out Of Bankruptcy: ReportDiddy is reportedly attempting to buy Sean John.By Cole Blake