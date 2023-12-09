Big K.R.I.T. Announces A Special Holiday Treat For His Fans In The Form Of A New EP

This there have been some cases in which rappers are partnering with upstart companies to help spread their brand. One of those rappers was Fivio Foreign. He teamed up with SOUNDRAW, a Japan-based AI company that specializes in making beats for artists. In fact, when he released the single "Doin Me," Fivio included the company's name in the credits. While Big K.R.I.T. is not doing anything with AI, he is working with another brand on the rise to help promote music and more.

The Mississippi rapper is looking to bring more unique content that will be exclusive to his most loyal fan base. According to HipHopDX and EVEN, K.R.I.T is releasing his new EP, Regardless, It's Still Timeless. It is four tracks and includes another installment in the "Subenstein (My Sub)," as well as the "King" series. But, that is not all that is available.

Big K.R.I.T.'s Project Is Available For Purchase Now

In addition to the new music, which is out now, you can get early access to material in the future. On top of that, there is unreleased exclusive content available to customers, you can have a virtual Q&A session with K.R.I.T., and clothing. The website still seems to be in a beta phase right now, but this is a cool way for artists and their die-hard fans to connect closer. It will be interesting to see how this plays out for Big K.R.I.T., and anyone else who decided to join in.

Do you think he should release it to streaming platforms, or keep it on EVEN?

