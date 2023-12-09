Sexyy Red's Baby Bump Is The Center Of Her New Photos, Shows Off Pregnancy Journey

Sexyy Red is documenting her pregnancy journey with a lot of versatility on social media, something she deserves props for. We've gotten new pictures, performances, wild statements, jokes... it seems like she knows how to tackle it from every angle while still being respectful and true to herself. Moreover, the "Daddy" MC recently shared some new pictures of her baby bump, and you can see that it's getting quite big already. However, with a rainbow-colored lace top and pants, you can also tell that she's not letting go of her style anytime soon despite the changes happening with her body, which is great and heartening to see.

Furthermore, Sexyy Red announced her pregnancy around the time that her SZA and Drake collab "Rich Baby Daddy" came out. That was a bit of an ironic twist, and she recently opened up about how that song manifested. "Me and Drake already was cool ever since he brought me on his tour," the St. Louis MC bluntly stated. "We talked about doing songs, then he put SZA on it." Seems like there wasn't much to unpack there, but sometimes, there are no big stories or wild attachments to hits: they just happen because the talent and opportunity is there.

Sexyy Red's New Baby Bump Pics: Take A Look

Regardless, some people are actually quite concerned that Sexyy Red is starting a family. Well, those people are just Illuminati conspiracy theorists that took her recent Instagram Live session a little too seriously. It's always funny to see them roll around once another celebrity makes it super big, because it's almost always the same arguments and empty connections. At least Big Sexyy is taking it quite comically and as a good sport, because we can't imagine they avoid being annoying for long.

Meanwhile, with the deluxe version of Hood Hottest Princess out now, we're sure that 2024 will also be a big year for her. Maybe the 25-year-old changes up her style, maybe we haven't even seen the peak of her hit-making potential, or perhaps she's just going to take it easy to be with her family and child. Either way, we're very happy for her. For more news and the latest updates on Sexyy Red, stay logged into HNHH.

