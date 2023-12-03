Sexyy Red Joins The Illuminati, She Jokes That They Have Too Much Money

Sexyy Red already draws up a lot of controversy, so why wouldn't she get ridiculous Illuminati rumors attached to her, too? But she's well-aware of how overblown and funny these can be, which explains her recent hilarious Instagram Live session. Moreover, the St. Louis rapper and her friends were leaving a Hollywood party when she chose to go live and say that she sold her soul to everyone's favorite conspiracy theory. Even her friends chime into the conversation, and it made for a strangely wholesome interaction compared to how bizarre the subject matter is.

"Y'all, they said, 'Did I sell my soul?'" Sexyy Red's remarks on her livestream began. "Should I just tell them the truth?" she laughed. "She sold it for a double cheeseburger with Mac sauce," one of the 25-year-old's friends replied, keeping the hysterics going. "With extra onions on it, baby, don't play," Sexyy continued. "It's time for me to just keep it 100 with y'all. Like, yes, they got me in this s**t. I don't know, I can't get out of it. I'm getting too much money, I don't want to get out of it.

Sexyy Red Speaks On Illuminati Claims: Watch

"That's what y'all wanted to hear?" Sexyy Red continued. "Now I'm saying it. They talking about, 'Stop playing.' We just left this Hollywood party, baby, this Balenciaga party. I f**k with Balenciaga, I f**k with Lindsey. Lindsey cool, he cool. Nah, what he say? 'Well, you get your Texas.' Bring me Balenciaga! Bring me Balenciaga himself," "Bring me Louis himself," a friend quipped. "Bring out the Buffalo," the "SkeeYee" MC continued. "The Buffalo Wild Wings, yep. Yes, I'm with the Illuminati, y'all."

Meanwhile, with her profile seemingly increasing every week, these accusations and jokes won't get any easier to dodge. For example, Big Sexyy recently linked up with Kim Kardashian at the very same Balenciaga event that she references in this clip. With that in mind, it's going to be very exciting to see how much farther she will go in 2024. Given how successful and high-profile this year was, we can only imagine that it'll be even wilder. For more news and the latest updates on Sexyy Red, stay up to date on HNHH.

