Joe Budden On Sexyy Red's New Song "Free My N***a": "I'm Off The Boat"

This was the last straw for the media personality, who expressed that he actually had no issues with the St. Louis MC before this.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Joe Budden In Concert

Even though Sexyy Red conquered 2023 with her hits, it seems like her latest one, "Free My N***a," is even getting some fans off her side. Moreover, The Joe Budden Podcast recently discussed the release, and its titular host in particular was not a fan at all. Sure, it's not like this crew absolutely loved her music before, but they liked it and had love for what she's doing. However, we have to distinguish this disappointed reaction from the blind hatred that the St. Louis MC gets online no matter what she puts out there. Still, criticism is criticism, and the hosts debated on the longevity of her career and what her art centers around.

Furthermore, Joe Budden and his companions posited that it feels like someone forced Sexyy Red to make this record. To paraphrase them, say what you will about Hood Hottest Princess, but at least those songs on that album felt like they were hers. In comparison, they believe that the 25-year-old forced "Free My N***a," and it didn't come off as genuine or skilled as a result. Of course, this is just speculation at the end of the day, but it was a much more nuanced discussion than what sadly and typically plagues her Twitter mentions.

The Joe Budden Podcast Tears Into Sexyy Red's "Free My N***a": Watch

Elsewhere during their episode, The Joe Budden Podcast also discussed CyHi The Prynce's new music video for "Mr. Put That S**t On." In it, the rapper jokingly depicts this podcast, specifically and seemingly taking aim at Budden for their years-long beef. Before you get too quick to assume, there's an explanation for this that CyHi offered. According to him, this was meant to show how media discussion and criticism impacts the creative process both ways, and wasn't necessarily a dig at the Slaughterhouse affiliate.

Meanwhile, we know just how harsh Joe Budden can be when it comes to his critique of music. In fact, it was a surprise when this year's biggest rival for the podcaster, Drake, dropped a new EP and he chose to not comment on it at all. Despite receiving disses on those tracks, it's clear that– for the most part– the 43-year-old only speaks on things when he's passionate about their importance. For more news on him and the latest updates on Sexyy Red, log back into HNHH.

