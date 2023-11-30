CyHi The Prynce Clarifies Dissing Joe Budden In New Music Video With Pusha T

CyHi The Prynce is anticipating the release of his next album The Story Of Mr. EGOT in a pretty big and inflammatory way. However, he doesn't think that the immediate reaction to this method is as big of a deal as the Internet is making it out to be. Moreover, the rapper recently released his six-minute-long music video for the single "Mr. Put That S**t On" featuring Pusha T. In the visual, he slaps a Joe Budden stand-in in the face and features a skit of The Average Joe Show, which might be a shot at the Slaughterhouse affiliate's self-titled podcast. Still, with his latest Instagram post, the frequent Kanye West collaborator explained the idea behind this, and how it doesn't have much to do with their established beef.

"In the Average Joe Show from the scene in “Mr. Put That Sh!t On”, the goal was to transform a controversial topic into an artistic masterpiece with humor, theatrics, and pure entertainment," CyHi wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (November 28). In addition, the post features Joe Budden praising the track and some more discussion on it, although he didn't react to the music video.

CyHi Explains Shots At Joe Budden

"Through creative expression, I highlight artists’ challenges, including aspects like criticism and comparisons, balancing personal style and external expectations, staying adaptable to evolving trends, and addressing the difficulties of gaining recognition," CyHi continued. "Despite these hurdles, many artists, like myself, view criticism as a catalyst for growth, highlighting resilience and intrinsic motivation in our creative journeys.

"This scene isn’t about past beef but addresses these challenges and showcases the importance of creative expression," he concluded. "Interestingly enough, Joe Budden acknowledged the feature in a recent podcast episode, embracing the role of the 'sacrificial lamb.' If you haven’t already, check out the captivating blend of humor and entertainment in my bio! #TheStoriesofMrEGOT

#EGOTRecords."

