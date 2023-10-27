CyHi The Prynce & Pusha T Team Up For Blistering New Single “Mr. Put That Sh*t On”

CyHi The Prynce is an artist who has had a phenomenal career. Although he hasn't released a ton of projects, he has still been able to deliver some great songs and verses. Moreover, he has written for artists like Kanye West and Travis Scott, which has helped raise his profile. Overall, he is an artist that fans are always watching out and for good reason. At this stage, fans are hoping for a new album, and it seems like one could very well be on the horizon.

Today, CyHi The Prynce blessed his fans by coming through with a brand-new song. The track in question is called "Mr. Put That Sh*t On" and it features the likes of Pusha T. These two have a history of working together, so it should come as no surprise that they would want to team up. As you would expect, they come together for a truly fantastic effort. It is over five minutes long, and production-wise, we get taken on a complete journey.

CyHi The Prynce x Pusha T

Overall, the song features a fantastic verse from Pusha T, which is to be expected at this point. Additionally, CyHi The Prynce gives us multiple flows and inflections as the song goes on. He manages to keep our attention the entire way, and it makes for a memorable effort. Hopefully, we hear more very soon.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this CyHi The Prynce track, in the comments section below. Who do you think had the best verse? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed of all of the biggest releases from the biggest artists. With about two months to go in 2023, there is still a lot of great music left to come out.

Quotable Lyrics:

Cyber to Ferragamo

The Restoration Hardware inside the [?] condo

It cost a G for this plaided Burberry poncho

Amiri, Yves Saint Laurent coat, side note

Must bе on heroin thinkin' they don't fear thе God flow

