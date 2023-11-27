Sexyy Red Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands In "Free My N***a" Music Video

Over the weekend, Sexyy Red released her new single "Free My N***a." The song has clicked with fans right away to the tune of more than 250k streams on Spotify in just a few days. Now, Red has seen fit to drop a music video accompanying the song. While the song is about making a request for her baby daddy to be freed, in the video she takes matters into her own hands. She sets up a prison break to free her man herself.

The video has already racked up tens of thousands of views and fans quickly took to the comments to praise Red. "Pregnant and all don't matter because she is consistent with her work. I don't know why some people don't like her music if it ain't for you don't listen and if it is TURN it UP" one of the top comments on the video reads. "Sexyy so authentic. She just being herself and having fun, all music doesn't have to be deep. Sometimes people just want to escape," another one agrees. Check out the full video below.

Read More: Sexyy Red & Kevin Gates Are Teaming Up For A Raunchy Collab

Sexyy Red's Newest Video

Earlier this month, Sexyy Red sparked some debate online when she referred to herself as the "modern day Boosie." Even though some fans took issue with the comparison, Boosie himself didn't seem to. He saw the comparison as Red giving him his flowers.

Sexyy Red has been one of the biggest breakout stars in rap music this year. Earlier in 2023 she released her debut album Hood Hottest Princess. The album spawned her breakout hit "Pound Town 2" with Nicki Minaj. Tracks from the album like "SkeeYee" and "Hellcats SRTs" have become big hits in the months since the album dropped. She's also collaborated with numerous other high-profile artists like Drake, DaBaby, SZA, Lil Durk, and many more in this year alone. What do you think of the music video for Sexyy Red's "Free My N***a?" Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chingy Joins Sexyy Red Onstage: Watch

[Via]