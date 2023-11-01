Chingy Joins Sexyy Red Onstage: Watch

Sexyy Red invited a very special guest to join her onstage at one of her recent hometown shows. She brought out none other than Chingy, who performed his Jackpot hit "Right Thurr," much to fans' excitement. The "Pound Town" performer took the opportunity to show off some of her dance moves as the crowd cheered them on. The St. Louis native had her baby bump on full display as he serenaded her with the early-2000s staple.

Chingy wasn't the only special guest to join Sexyy at her hometown show, however. She also invited DaBaby onstage for a performance of "Shake Sumn REMIX." Clearly, Sexyy Red wanted to go all out for her fellow Missourians, and it's safe to say that they weren't disappointed. While she only continues to gain attention for her unique sound and high-profile collabs, Sexyy Red has garnered quite a few haters on the way to the top.

Sexyy Red & Chingy

While most find her carefree lyrics to be refreshing, they're a bit too explicit for some. Some of Sexyy's peers have been pretty vocal about their distaste for her music, most recently, Khia. The "My Neck, My Back" performer responded to some fans comparing her to the "SkeeYee" rapper, making it extremely clear that she feels as though they're nothing alike. She appeared to throw a few jabs at the 26-year-old in the process, prompting a response.

When Sexyy Red wrote her off as a "hater," however, it only sparked an even more heated response from Khia. "Your a** is being charged with not being ashamed of your God d**n self. Doing h*e s**t then being mad about it. Being a deadbeat mama, a deadbeat daddy, a deadbeat daughter, and a deadbeat Young Thug lookalike," she said in a clip. Regardless, it looks like Sexyy Red continues to live her best life, with the countless fans she does have. What do you think of Chingy joining Sexyy Red onstage? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

