Sexyy Red Brings DaBaby Out During Her Hometown Tour Stop

Red had a treat for her fans in St. Louis.

Sexyy Red is currently in the middle of her first-ever headlining tour. The breakout rapper is having a massive 2023 on the back of her new album Hood Hottest Princess. The project has spawned hits like "Pound Town 2" and "SkeeYee" and led her to make some major collaborations. This year alone she's teamed up with Lil Durk, Latto, SZA, Young Nudy, Drake, and of course, DaBaby.

During Red's tour stop in her hometown, she had a special gift for fans. The St. Louis crowd got the treat of watching Red and DaBaby performing on-stage together. Earlier this year the pair collaborated on the "Shake Sumn REMIX" and brought that energy to the stage. While Sexyy Red receives her usual hate from fans online others come to her defense in the comments. "She literally working, creating generational wealth for her family. Yall n*ggas miserable complaining," one of the top responses to a video of her performance reads. Check out the video and various fan reactions below.

Sexyy Red And DaBaby Performing Together

With how big of a 2023 Sexyy Red had, it's unsurprising her distinct style has become a big hit this Halloween. She played into that herself over the weekend when she tweeted "lemme see yall Sexyy outfits." Fans lived up to the request filling up her mentions with their best renditions of her signature look. The most praised fit of the bunch came from Youtuber Heather Sanders. Sanders absolutely nailed her look from the BET Hip Hop Awards this year.

While many dressed up as Red, the rapper herself gave her take on a Halloween staple. She dressed up as a devil, which fittingly matched her Red aesthetic perfectly. Fans poured out praise for her sparse but sexy outfit when she shared it to Instagram last week. What do you think about Sexyy Red bringing out DaBaby in St. Louis? Let us know in the comment section below.

