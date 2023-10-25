Sexyy Red’s New Thirst Traps Prove She’s Ready For Halloween

Sexyy Red recently hopped on Instagram to show off her Halloween costume. The hitmaker shared a variety of mirror selfies, which show her rocking a plunging bright red one-piece and a pair of rhinestone-studded devil horns. "Sexyy Martian," she captioned the fun carousel. As expected, supporters have taken over her comments section, complimenting her devilish new look.

Her Halloween costume isn't the only thing the St. Louis native is flexing in her new selfies either, as her baby bump is also on full display. The 26-year-old announced that she was pregnant with her second child earlier this month, and luckily for fans, it hasn't slowed her down. She's maintained her signature energetic stage presence, throwing it back per usual at recent shows.

Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Devil Costume

The "Pound Town" performer appears unbothered in her latest batch of photos, despite some recent rumored beef with Latto. Fans suspected that Sexyy was throwing shade at the "Put It On Da Floor" performer after she shared a Tweet referencing the comeback of True Religion shortly after Latto was seen wearing a pair of the brand's jeans. Sexyy Red shut down the speculation, however, letting followers know that she would have been up more up front if there was really beef. “Definitely not shading her I’m direct wit it whatever I gotta say,” she wrote.

While Latto calls speculation that she copied anyone "cr*zy," the debacle prompted another female MC to chime in. Ice Spice took to her own page, reposting a fan's Tweet claiming that she's the one behind the revival of early-2000s fashion. “Truthfully them bchs ain’t start BACK dressing in the jeans, BB belts, & jackets MAINSTREAM, until ice spice did it for the in ha mood video,” the fan wrote. “It doesn’t matter who was doing it b4 fame, you stopped & started back when you saw the look was coming back last year lmao.” What do you think of Sexyy Red's Halloween costume? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

