Sexyy Red Checks Unenthusiastic Fan At Her Show: Watch

Sexyy Red's shows are known to be a sight to see. Typically, the "SkeeYee" rapper has the crowd effortlessly turnt as she performs her hits. Recently, however, one member of her audience wasn't as full of energy as she would of liked, prompting the 25-year-old artist to check up on her.

In a new clip, Sexyy Red pauses her show to call out the concertgoer, who looked less than thrilled to be there. The St. Louis native had been performing her song "Shake Yo Dreads," when she stopped in her tracks. "You got a problem?" she asked, pointing to the serious fan in question. "You okay?" The fan then laughed, assuring her that she was fine. "I thought you ain't f*ck with a b*tch for real," she responded.

Sexyy Red Pauses Show To Call Out Audience Member

Luckily, it seems like the fan was simply suffering from a case of RBF, and was enjoying the show despite how it appeared. While not all concertgoers are able to live up to the "Pound Town" performer's expectations, she continues to deliver energetic performances without fail. She just recently announced that she's pregnant with her second child, and even that hasn't slowed her down. She continues to throw it back onstage, providing fans with the full Sexyy Red experience despite occasional backlash.

Sexyy Red's currently making her way around the U.S. on her Hood Hottest Princess tour, and so far, fans haven't been disappointed. She's already surprised crowds with a variety of special guests, including Scar Lip and Chrisean Rock. Chrisean even performed her new Blueface diss track, "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" in her hometown of Baltimore. What do you think of Sexyy Red pausing her show to call out a serious looking fan? Do you think the concertgoer should have been more enthusiastic? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

