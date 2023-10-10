Sexyy Red Has Her Security Carry Her Offstage

Sexyy Red is one of the biggest breakout artists of 2023 and she's taken the rap world by storm with both her music and her personality. That personality has manifested in all kinds of hilarious ways. From interactions with fans online to hilarious interview moments everyone already has a favorite quote from her. She's also gotten up to some hilarious antics in her life performances. A new clip is making the rounds online of how Red leaves her shows afterward and it has fans cracking up.

In the clip, Sexyy Red walks on-stage normally, only to leave the event being carried by her security. She is fully straddling one of the members of her security team who is walking her backstage afterward the show. "the way her security brought her back off stage" the video is captioned accompanied by a laughing emoji. Consequently fans in the comments agreed with how funny it was. "bro cuffed handfuls of cheeks," and "GRIPPIN THEM CHEEKS," two of the top comments joke. They're pointing out just how tightly Red's security is holding onto her as she's carried off stage. Check out the video and fan reactions below.

Sexyy Red Carried Off Stage

Sexyy Red recently made a high-profile appearance on Drake's new album For All The Dogs. She and SZA team up with the "Rich Flex" rapper on a deep cut from the album called "Rich Baby Daddy." The song instantly became a fan favorite for its danceable beat and great performances from everyone involved. Subsequently, after the album dropped Drake took to his Instagram story to share some very high praise for Red.

Sexyy Red has also been pretty prolifically releasing material of her own. Her track "SkeeYee" has been rising up the Hot 100 for over a month now. She followed up her debut album with a new single last month called "Shake Yo Dreads" that's off to a pretty hot start itself. What do you think of Sexyy Red having her security carry her off stage after her performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

