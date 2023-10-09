Tommie Lee Defends Sexyy Red Amid Sex Tape Scandal

Tommie Lee came to the defense of Sexyy Red on Instagram, earlier this weekend, after an explicit video of the rapper surfaced online. She put the blame on the man who filmed the video.

"I know a [ninja emoji] just like the one holding Sexyy Red phone just corny and he should be embarrassed not her cause he definitely lacking and that's why she fakin it goofy," Lee wrote on her Instagram Story. Red previously addressed the situation on Twitter, confirming that it wasn't a publicity stunt. "I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that," Red said in the statement.

Tommie Lee At The VMA's

US actress Tommie Lee arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

While Sexyy Red felt the attacks of countless trolls online in response to the incident, plenty of fans also came to her defense in addition to Tommie Lee. “Being sex positive in her lyrical content — or in life — does not equate to having her privacy violated with revenge porn,” one user on Twitter wrote, as noted by Hypebae. “It is not okay because it’s ‘on brand,’ nor does it negate her feelings about it.” Check out Tommie Lee's response to Sexyy Red below.

Tommie Lee Addresses Sexyy Red Drama

The leaked sex tape arrives after Sexyy Red provided perhaps the biggest feature of her career to Drake on his new album, For All The Dogs. She pops up on the song, "Rich Baby Daddy" alongside SZA. After its release, she thanked Drake for the opportunity on social media: "Thank u Drake for supporting me all year and letting me b apart of your amazing album." Be on the lookout for further updates on new music from Sexyy Red on HotNewHipHop.

