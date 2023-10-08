Sexyy Red Claps Back Amid Sex Tape Backlash

Recently, Sexyy Red took to social media to fire back at haters amid the leak of her sex tape. Last week, the explicit video was posted on her Instagram Story without her consent, leading to a great deal of trolling online. The apparent revenge porn incident has left some accusing her of leaking it herself, which she adamantly denies. "I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that," she wrote on Twitter.

Amid an outpouring of less than empathetic comments about the rapper amid the leak, she says that fans have been questioning some lyrics to her hit track, "Pound Town." The song famously features the line "My coochie pink, my booty-hole brown." Various trolls have claimed that the sex tape proves otherwise, though Sexyy Red was sure to let them know that they're mistaken.

Sexyy Red Responds To Hate

Obviously, it's pretty unfortunate that the St. Louis native even feels the need to defend herself amid the leak. Regardless, she clapped back. She made it clear that the hate comments she's getting prove little more than the authors' lack of awareness when it comes to female anatomy. "That's how I know y'all don't get no a**, nothing," she explained. "Common sense." It doesn't look like the hitmaker will be letting the hate drag her down, giving another nod to the backlash on Twitter. "Stay off my page unless you got some money for me or trona eat dis sweet brown kewchie," she wrote.

The "SkeeYee" songstress continues to rise to the top, recently landing a feature on Drake's new album. She appears on the track "Rich Baby Daddy" alongside SZA. She even recently revealed that while hanging out with Drake, his personal chef whipped her up some chicken alfredo. What do you think of the responses Sexyy Red's gotten to her leaked sex tape? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

