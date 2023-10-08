Drake’s Personal Chef Made Sexyy Red Chicken Alfredo

Sexyy Red and Drake have gotten pretty close over the past few months. After dropping a few marriage jokes, Red appeared on For All The Dogs' "Rich Baby Daddy". Furthermore, in a recent post on Instagram, Red revealed that while chilling with Drake, she complained about being hungry. Drake referred her to his personal chef, who proceeded to make Red chicken alfredo.

However, the dish itself was roasted online. "Dollar general pasta," one person wrote. "LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO dollar tree noodles," another echoed. "Chef did not care for her lol that’s fs microwaved pasta," a third noted. Meanwhile, some people took aim at the chef for a lack of effort. "Cmon chef 👀 a lil broccoli, some bell peppers sumnnn," one person noted. In all fairness it's not the best picture of what does appear to be a pretty sad and weirdly wet (but not in a sauce way) tub of chicken alfredo. Whatever Drake is paying his personal chef, it may be too much.

Sexyy Red Thanks Drake For For All The Dogs Inclusion

Meanwhile, Red spoke out after For All The Dogs was released. "Thank u Drake for supporting me all year and letting me b apart of your amazing album," Red wrote on social media. Furthermore, she had nothing but good things to say about the album as a whole. "Thank you Drakeeeeeeee ice me df out den," she wrote. "Big boss sht I appreciate dat big dawg," Red said of the release. For All The Dogs is already projected for a pretty high chart debut. Meanwhile, "First Person Shooter", which features J. Cole, has been projected for a #1 single debut.

Elsewhere, Red is also dealing with the fallout of having her sex tape leaked on Instagram. Many people have weighed in, either supporting or deriding Red for it. Red was "heartbroken" and genuinely upset that the video had leaked. That side of things is a developing story. Be sure to follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

