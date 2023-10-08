Drake Gifts G-Wagon To Lucky Fan At Toronto Show

The rapper held a giveaway for his last show of his tour with 21 in his home city, which might be his most expensive yet.

Drake's been a very generous 6 God throughout his It's All A Blur tour with 21 S*vage, so how could he not ramp it up for his home city? Moreover, the duo recently performed in Toronto on both Friday and Saturday night (October 6 and 7), and it was actually 21's first-ever show outside of the United States. To celebrate the occasion, and the release of his new album For All The Dogs, Drizzy wanted to close the city's run of shows with a bang. For the penultimate stop of their tour, he gave away a Mercedes-Benz G550V G-Wagon to one lucky fan in the audience.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to anyone who's followed It's All A Blur closely, though this might be the most expensive and luxurious gift to fans so far, albeit among the least meaningful. For example, Drake also vowed to connect a fan suffering from multiple sclerosis with the resources and medical help necessary to overcome it. Other gifts and bands given away during the tour have been to heartbroken individuals or ones who made a great sacrifice to make it into the crowd. As such, no matter where the OVO mogul and 21 popped out, they made sure to give back as much as they could, and maybe even more than that.

Drake Gives Away A G-Wagon For The 6

Furthermore, this is contributing to a lot of conversation and hype around Drake this weekend. With For All The Dogs finally in our hands, there's been a lot for him to celebrate, enjoy... and blast. Joe Budden's criticism of the project resulted in a feud between him, its artist, and Birdman. The fallout of that is still developing, but it's been wild to see people take sides and clown everyone involved for their stubbornness.

Meanwhile, there's only one more tour stop for the Her Loss duo: Columbus, Ohio on Monday (October 9). In fact, there are a couple of canceled or postponed shows that might end up happening. As such, it looks like this isn't the end... and they might go overseas for next time. For more news and updates on Drake, stay logged into HNHH.

