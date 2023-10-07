Sexyy Red Thanks Drake For Including Her On “For All The Dogs”

Today, Drake dropped off his highly-anticipated new album, For All The Dogs. The LP includes appearances from the likes of J. Cole, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, and even his 5-year-old son, Adonis. Sexyy Red is also featured on one track titled "Rich Baby Daddy" alongside SZA. Recently, the St. Louis-born rapper took to social media to thank Drake amid the release, showing her appreciation for the love he's shown her throughout the year.

"Thank u Drake for supporting me all year and letting me b apart of your amazing album," she wrote. The two of them teased a pseudo-fling over the summer, with Drake dubbing the "Pound Town" performer his "rightful wife." Though their romantic relationship doesn't seem to have been serious, it looks like their platonic relationship is. She later joined Drake as an opening act on his It's All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. The Canadian hitmaker even recently gifted her a diamond Cartier watch, which she says she's never seen anything like before.

Read More: Drake’s New Song “Fear Of Heights” Features Numerous References To Rihanna

Sexyy Red Calls For All The Dogs "Amazing"

She showed off the extravagant gift on Instagram last week alongside a heartfelt caption. "Thank you Drakeeeeeeee ice me df out den," she wrote. "Big boss sht I appreciate dat big dawg." Sexyy Red has had quite the week, and fans are glad she was able to take the time to acknowledge the release. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old had her sex tape leaked on her Instagram Story, which has led to a great deal of trolling online.

Sexyy has even been accused of leaking it herself, which she denies. "I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that," she explained on Twitter. Luckily, various peers and fans have come to her defense amid the apparent revenge porn incident. What do you think of Sexyy Red's feature on For All The Dogs? How are you liking the new album so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sexyy Red and Drake.

Read More: Sexyy Red On Spoiling Her Mom: “She’d Spend Her Last On Us”

[Via]