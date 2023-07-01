Drake Declares Sexyy Red His “Wife,” Kisses Her In New Picture

Drake has been on quite the expedition as of late. Overall, this is due to the fact that he is on the It’s All A Blur tour with the likes of 21 Savage. Although 21 has not been able to make it to the Canadian dates, he has been able to go everywhere else. So far, the tour has taken these men through Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Montreal, and now, Brooklyn. The two artists are set to perform in Brooklyn four times this week. On Tuesday night, they performed at the second of these shows.

Of course, these Brooklyn shows have had a ton of star power. Last night, Steph and Ayesha Curry were in the building. Subsequently, on Tuesday night, there were even more stars in attendance. Druski, Central Cee, and Lil Yachty were just some of the people who made it out to the Barclays Center. However, Sexyy Red was also there, and she certainly made a large impact on the evening as she got a shoutout from the Her Loss artist.

Drake x Sexyy Red

Following the show, Drake actually spent some time with Sexyy Red. In fact, he took to his Instagram story where he posted a couple of snaps in which the two are right next to each other. Drizzy is even kissing her on the cheek in these photos. “If my girl see y’all backstage being thirsty it’s gonna get smokey,” he wrote. “Just met my rightful wife.” This is a pretty large declaration from the artist, even if it isn’t serious.

Sexyy Red is having a huge moment right now. From the success of Pound Town to her album Hood Hottest Princess, things are going very well for her. Only time will tell whether or not she gets that Drake feature, in the future. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world.

