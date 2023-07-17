Less than a month ago, La La Anthony celebrated her 41st birthday. While society would prefer the world to think that’s when life begins to end for a woman, social media has allowed celebrities stepping into their 40s and beyond to showcase that it’s still possible to have fun – and look great doing it – as you get older. Like many women on TikTok, Anthony enjoys using the app to participate in friends and show off her dance moves to popular audios. At this time, it’s Sexyy Red’s Hood Hottest Princess album that has the actresses’ attention, and she didn’t hold back when throwing it back to one of the project’s most popular titles.

“You like my voice? It turn you on?” the mother of one lip-syncs while jumping around in front of her camera. “This ain’t nothin’, wait ’til you see it in a thong,” the lyrics to “Looking For The H*es (Ain’t My Fault)” continue as La La turns around to make her cheeks clap in a pair of biker shorts. It remains unclear exactly why the Power starlet took the salacious post down, but it could have something to do with the ageist comments that came pouring in from haters.

La La Anthony Throws it Back for TikTok

“That’s a old lady tryna be young so bad 🤦🏿‍♂️,” one user wrote in @theneighborhoodtalk’s comment section. “I’m not saying she and Kim and all them fellow 40+ women are to old to be doing this? 😅 But let’s be hypothetically speaking, if we seen our parents doing this wouldn’t you feel kinda odd/embarrassed 🤣?” another person chimed in. “That’s how I kinda see it this way watching this 😅.”

Aside from landing La La Anthony in hot water with her haters, Sexyy Red’s discography has also earned her some backlash online. This past weekend, the St. Louis native went viral for appearing at a school where a crowd of children greeted her by singing “Pound Town.” See how Red responded to her critics at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

