Drake Has Concert Fans Barking Like Dogs While On Tour

Drake is getting particularly strange with his “It’s All A Blur” Tour. The next-level rap legend has been causing all sorts of controversy by dogging on Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” and calling out rappers who only put out content every four or five years. (He’s looking at you, Kendrick.) But now he’s turning his attention to his next album, For All The Dogs. Drake’s prolific music output is about to increase by a whole new tracklist, and he’s having his fans get in on the canine energy.

On Monday, during his lengthy tour, he was walking around the stage and said, “And all my dawgs, if you’re not putting up with no bullsh*t from these women, I wanna hear you go arf-arf-arf-arf.” Male fans in the crowd reacted by barking like dogs because, hey, that’s what the rapper told them to do. Kurrco on Twitter posted a fan video of the quick back-and-forth, with the caption, “Tf is going on at Drake’s tour.”

Drake Is Getting Ready To Drop New Music

Tf is going on at Drake’s tour 😭pic.twitter.com/OaNNs9FcA6 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 18, 2023

Drake has been getting all the love and all the smoke during this massive tour. He has had bras thrown at him numerous times while on stage. (However, he was bra-less in Montreal.) His latest shows, which have been in Brooklyn, saw the rapper bring out NBA superstar Steph Curry. Of course, everyone who’s anyone is scoring tickets to see what Drake has in store next in terms of antics. Plus, with his huge catalog of music to pull from, he can surprise fans with a throwback every once in a while.

As for For All The Dogs, the album has yet to receive a release date. The tracklist is also unconfirmed. He has said that the album is a companion to his poetry book, which was recently released to critical acclaim. The book, Titles Ruin Everything, consists of pithy one-liners that grace two pages each, creating a lyrical vibe to the written project. Until the album drop, Drake will continue to hype up crowds…including making them bark from time to time.

