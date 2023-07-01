Drake Celebrates First New York City Show With New Bars

Fresh off of the release of a poetry book, it appears that Drake is unleashing some deep cuts that didn’t make the final draft of Titles Ruin Everything. The Canadian star is currently on the It’s All A Blur tour in North America with 21 Savage, which recently kicked off its lengthy stint in New York City. Drake and 21 Savage began their four-night tenure at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Monday night (July 17) and it seems like the energy in the building was perfect.

As he’s done since the beginning of the tour, Drake’s recapped each night with a photo dump, along with new bars that seem to either be leftovers from Titles Ruin Everything or previews of what he has in store on For All The Dogs. Commemorating night one at the Barclays Center, he made it abundantly clear that each show is as successful as the last.

Read More: Drake Brings Out Steph Curry During Brooklyn Show: Watch

Drake Shares New Bars

Following Monday’s show, the rapper shared a handful of stunning photos from the concert with a caption that doubles down on the show’s success. “The show is a knockout even when the opps wanna pop out and act like we rock out,” he wrote. “My brother would never tell me watch out ‘cause they know the only time I watch out is when i roll up my sleeve and let my watch out duhhh.”

The rapper performs night two in Brooklyn tonight before returning for two more shows on Thursday and Friday. From there, he plays three shows at Madison Square Garden with 21 Savage, beginning on Sunday, July 23rd. Although he hasn’t brought out any major artists so far (with the exception of J. Cole, who replaced 21 Savage during the Montreal shows), it wouldn’t be shocking if Drake brought out some New York heavyweights on stage like he did at the Apollo Theatre earlier this year. Have you checked out the It’s All A Blur tour yet? Let us know in the comment section below and sound off with your thoughts on Drake’s latest bars.

Read More: Drake Stars In Young Thug “Oh U Went” Music Video