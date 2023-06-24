Even this deep into his career, Toronto native Drake always finds new ways to surprise his fans. After giving us two incredible features on Young Thug’s new BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album, the father of one has mostly been focusing his energy on preparing for his quickly approaching It’s All A Blur tour. Prior to that kicking off in Houston next week, Drake gave fans an update on the poetry book he’s been working on in tandem with Kenza, revealing that it’s called Titles Ruin Everything.

To share that news, Drizzy took out ads in papers like the New York Times and the Toronto Star, and it wasn’t long before fans noticed a QR code on them. As Complex notes, scanning will take you to titlesruineverything.com, where the Scorpion rapper confirmed that along with his book will come a new album called For All The Dogs. No official release date has been shared at this time, but the news is making waves across the hip-hop community this afternoon.

Drake Confirms Another Album Ahead of It’s All A Blur Tour

Drake has a new album on the way titled “For All The Dogs” 👀 pic.twitter.com/7tXYkWoJA8 — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) June 24, 2023

“I made an album to go with the book,” Drake wrote on the webpage confirming his future plans. “They say they miss the old Drake, girl don’t tempt me,” he added, referencing his often-quoted lyrics from Take Care‘s “Headlines.” It’s worth noting that when the multi-talent first shared his desire to release a book of poems last summer, he told Table for One listeners that he was also planning to drop Scary Hours 3.

“I got another Scary Hours pack coming too, in a little bit. Maybe not right now; I need you to just take this in right now,” he declared following the debut of his Honestly, Nevermind album. “But I’m gonna slap some head tops off with the Scary Hours pack. I love this s**t.” Are you looking forward to Drake’s For All The Dogs album? Let us know in the comments, and see how the 36-year-old is preparing for his quickly approaching tour with 21 Sav at the link below.

