It’s about that time. Drake will finally hit the road at the end of the month for his first tour in five years. He, alongside 21 Savage, will embark on the It’s All A Blur tour across North America. There’s no doubt that this is one of the most anticipated tours of the year, especially since Drake’s delivered three full-length projects within fourteen months of each other. However, the rapper is evidently experiencing bittersweet emotions as he says farewell to his hometown for the summer.

Over the weekend, Drake shared a heartfelt message to the city that raised him. Explaining that it’s been nearly 6 years since he left Toronto for such a lengthy period of time, he bid farewell before hitting the road. “Goodbye, my beautiful city,” he wrote. “I haven’t left for this reason in almost 6 years, but I hope I can make you proud once again. I love you all. Have an amazing summer, and pls try to take care of each other. See you in October,” he added. Per Drakerelated.com, he’ll be closing out the tour in Toronto on October 5th and 7th.

Drake’s Last Minute Essentials

Drake kicks off the It’s All A Blur tour in Memphis on June 29th, 2023. However, before leaving Toronto, the rapper shared a photo dump on Tuesday (June 13th) of his last-minute tour prep. The first photo sees Drake hopping for toiletries at a Shoppers Drug Mart in a Toronto Transit Commission employee jacket. Elsewhere in the slide, Drake appears to be quite pensive as he prays and prepares to hit the road. “And away we go…” he captioned the post.

Besides his tour, fans suspect that Drake could have new music up his sleeve. The rapper released “Search & Rescue” earlier this year, while a leak of the original song with Lil Durk surfaced last week. However, he also debuted his highly anticipated collab with Lil Uzi Vert, “At The Gates” on Sound 42. Most recently, he teamed up with J Hus on his single, “Who Told You.” Maybe, we’ll get a new single from Drake this summer or the highly-teased Scary Hours 3 EP.

