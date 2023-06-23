This time last year, Drake divided the internet with his Honestly, Nevermind album. It left many of those hoping to hear the Canadian show off his rap skills disappointed, though others who have been leaning into the resurgence of dance music thoroughly enjoyed the 14-track effort. In just a few days, he and 21 Sav are embarking on the It’s All A Blur tour, which will find Drizzy performing songs from their joint LP, Her Loss, as well as his own recent releases like Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind.

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of the polarizing project, Drake shared the album notes over a black screen on his Instagram Story. “I let my humbleness turn to numbness at times letting time go by knowing I got the endurance to catch it another time,” they begin. “I work with every breath in my body ’cause it’s the work not air that makes me feel alive. That’s some real detrimental shit, but that’s that shit my perfectionist mind doesn’t really mind because no one knows what’s on my mind when I go to sleep at nine and wake up at five – unless I say it in a rhyme.”

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind Turns One

@champagnepapi/Instagram Story

The following likes find Drake reflecting on the price of fame, and how most people he meets are more concerned with taking photos together for clout than actually connecting with him. “I got plans I can’t talk about with more than like four guys because the last time I shared ’em with someone on the outside… Well, that’s another story for another night. I was tryna get thru that statement to get to saying I’m not at a time in my life where pats on the shoulder help get me by,” he continues.

“I know everyone that tells me they love me doesn’t love me all the time, especially when I’m doing better than alright and they have to watch it from whatever point they at in their life,” Champagne Papi adds before reminding us he got where he is by “being realistic,” not by “being blind” and sending a shoutout to the late Virgil Abloh. Aside from reflecting on his past releases, Drake has also given us a few new features to enjoy this weekend. On Young Thug’s surprise BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album, the father of one shows out on both “Parade on Cleveland” and “Oh U Went.” Check the tracks out for yourself at the link below, and tap back in later this weekend for more HNHH release recommendations.

