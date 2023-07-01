Sexyy Red Compared To Michael Jackson By TikToker, Rap Diva Has Epic Response

Much like Ice Spice, hip-hop has seen a rapid come-up unfolding for Sexyy Red over the past few months. While she certainly hasn’t taken things to the same level the 23-year-old is at, she did match her “Princess Diana (Remix)” with Nicki Minaj by recruiting the Queen of Rap to join forces with her for “Pound Town 2.” In addition to that, NLE Choppa has been showing Sexyy plenty of love as she continues to grow, as has Travis Scott. The latter brought the salacious spitter out during his set at Wireless Festival earlier this month. They were later seen turning up at the club together, with Latto also in attendance.

Like most female rappers, the Missouri-born artist has gotten her share of hate too, mostly for the NSFW nature of her content. Regardless of what critics have to say, however, Red continues to move forward with total confidence, which is exactly what listeners admire about her. In particular, her work has caught the eye of TikTok star Aliyah, who’s also known for pushing boundaries with her bold fashion choices. Seeing as the two embody similar energy, it’s really no surprise to find out that the social media influencer is one of Sexyy’s biggest fans.

Sexyy Red Makes the Perfect Pun

“Sexyy Red is my Michael Jackson,” Aliyah tweeted just a few days ago, making it clear that the redhead is someone she looks up to. While not everyone was able to understand where the TikToker is coming from with her comparison, the 25-year-old saw it as an opportunity to crack the perfect joke. “HeeYee!!!” Red wrote back, referencing her incredibly popular “SkeeYee” single, as well as Jackson’s iconic adlib.

As Sexyy Red continues to crack the internet up with her candid commentary and perfect puns, others are using songs from her Hood Hottest Princess album to earn some attention of their own. Among them is 41-year-old La La Anthony, who faced criticism for twerking along to one of the St. Louis native’s most popular songs in a now-deleted TikTok. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

