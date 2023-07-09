However, Scott didn’t perform his July 8 set at London’s Wireless Festival entirely alone. At one point in the proceedings, he brought out Sexyy Red, who performed alongside him in a red cropped hoodie and black leggings. Red is currently enjoying a meteoric rise to stardom. She earned major industry attention for her track “Pound Town”, which was later remixed by Nicki Minaj. That remix, dubbed “Pound Town 2”, peaked at #66 on the Billboard Hot 100. She followed that with her second mixtape, Hottest Hood Princess.

Red performed “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee” while getting major hype from Scott. However, it’s unclear wherever there is anything more to this guest appearance. It’s very possible that Scott was simply giving some airtime to an up-and-coming star. However, could this be a backdoor teaser for a feature on Utopia? After all, Utopia will have some features. The Weeknd reportedly appears on the album, although that’s about all we know at the moment. However, Scott and Red didn’t just leave it at a guest appearance during his set.

Scott And Red Perform “SkeeYee” At Tape

Tape London promotes itself as an “exclusive nightclub”. The club can be found on Hanover Square in the affluent neighborhood of Mayfair. Once hosting the London homes of the social elite, the area has a much more commercial feel to it now. Behind Tape is an Elizabeth Line entrance for Bond Street tube station. The London office of Vogue can also be found in Hanover Square. 15 Hanover Square, where Tape is now located, once belonged to George Orby Wombwell, 4th Baronet. Wombwell, a former soldier who survived the Charge of the Light Brigade, was well-known for his fashionable taste.

Tape posted a host of videos from the official Wireless afterparty on their social media. Many of them featured Scott and Red performing from behind the DJ’s desk. In one, Red performs “SkeeYee” for the crowd. However, they weren’t the only ones there. Latto also showed out, performing “Big Energy” for the crowd before declaring that it was “shots o’clock.” Other performers at the afterparty included Bryon Messina and Bryson Tiller.

[via][via]