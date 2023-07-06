Of course, we all knew that The Weeknd would probably show up on Travis Scott’s highly anticipated album UTOPIA, even without all the briefcase promo. Still, it’s good to see confirmation on this news from a couple of different angles, especially when fans are so close to getting the project after a frustratingly long and cryptic rollout. Moreover, XO Records co-founder and co-manager Amir Esmailian (also known as Cash or Cash XO) just took to his Instagram to double down. He uploaded a picture of himself with the UTOPIA briefcase, tagging La Flame and Abel Tesfaye in the caption along with an hourglass emoji.

Furthermore, this is just the latest tease when it comes to the Houston MC and producer’s next full-length offering. Previously, Travis Scott upgraded from briefcases to tour buses hyping up the release of UTOPIA, with a lockbox combination that hints at a July 21 release. As far as The Weeknd’s involvement, fans can only dream of what heat they have prepared for them on the album. Maybe it will lean a little more melodic, sweet, spacey, and ’80s-tinged considering Abel’s current artistic hand of cards. On the other hand, maybe he’ll enter Scott’s darker, more rage-fueled, and psychedelic world once more.

XO Records’ Cash Teases The Weeknd On UTOPIA

What’s more is that this could be yet another high-profile moment for the Canadian superstar after another one just wrapped up. However, considering the reception to his HBO series “The Idol,” maybe fans will consider The Weeknd’s UTOPIA more of a bounce-back than a continuation of hits. “The finale,” he remarked upon the season finale. “Grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end. continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey. @lilyrose_depp @samlev00. Jocelyn Forever.”

Meanwhile, the Rodeo artist almost literally caused an earthquake with his last show, or at least that’s what many close to his Milan, Italy concert believed. Apparently firefighters in the area got a heap of calls fearing about shaking windows and floors. If that’s the kind of energy that people are anticipating UTOPIA with, it’s a good thing that the After Hours crooner will be there to cool things down. Regardless, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott and The Weeknd.

