xo records

- MusicPlayboi Carti Ices Out The Weeknd And His Team With XO Opium ChainsCarti has good taste in chains.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNav: The Canadian Rapper & Producer Making Waves In Hip HopNav has been making waves in hip hop since he first broke into the mainstream rap scene in the 2010’s.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicThe Weeknd Will Be On Travis Scott's "UTOPIA," XO Co-Founder ClaimsThe two artist's next collab gets further confirmation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentBelly Reveals His Post-Rap Retirement Plans After Next Two AlbumsEXCLUSIVE: Belly explains his decision to step back from the music industry after his next two albums and what he has planned next. By Aron A.
- MixtapesBelly & Hit-Boy's Chemistry Thrives On "Mumble Rap 2" Ft. Gucci Mane, Rick Ross & MoreBelly unveils "Mumble Rap 2" with appearances from Nav & more. By Aron A.
- SongsBelly Feels Like "Biggie & Puff Combined" On New Single "Ambiance"Belly's "Mumble Rap 2" includes features from Rick Ross, Nav, and Gucci Mane. By Aron A.
- SongsBelly Is Back With "American Nightmare" Produced By Hit-BoyBelly sets a release date for "Mumble Rap 2." By Aron A.
- SongsThe Weeknd Debuts "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" From "Avatar 2"The Weeknd shares "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from "Avatar 2." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Co-Signs Chxrry22's New EP From XO RecordsChxrry22 is the latest addition to the Canadian singer's self-made record label.By Balen Mautone
- MusicThe Weeknd Is Over Grammy Snub: "I Suck At Giving Speeches Anyway"The Weeknd and his day-to-day team speak on the aftermath of his GRAMMY Awards snub.By Alex Zidel
- NewsNAV Drops "Brown Boy 2" As "Good Intentions" Deluxe AlbumNAV releases the deluxe edition of his new album "Good Intentions," which features "Brown Boy 2" with Quavo and Lil Duke.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNAV Announces New Album Release Date & TitleToronto native NAV is releasing his new album "Good Intentions" next week!By Alex Zidel
- NewsNAV Stays Clean Like "PineSol" On New SongNAV returns with his latest song "PineSol," which was mysteriously released via his manager's personal page.By Alex Zidel
- GossipDid 88GLAM Get Dropped From XO Records?88GLAM fans fear that the group has broken up after Derek Wise and 88 Camino reportedly unfollowed each other on social media.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBlack Atlass Releases New Album "Dream Awake"XO Records singer Black Atlass drops his new album "Dream Awake."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlack Atlass Croons For The Brokenhearted On "Lie To Me"Just in time for Valentine's Day weekend, Black Atlass shares his new song about a relationship going down the rocky road.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicNav Clears Up Comments That He Was "Sick" When Paparazzi Didn't Notice HimHe says his words were twisted.By Erika Marie