Chxrry22 Pens A Catchy Breakup Anthem For The Ladies With "Poppin Out (Mistakes)"

Chxrry22 isn't letting any man bring down her spirits.

Chxrry22 is somebody you're going to want to keep in your peripheral because she is "Poppin Out" in a big way. That happens to be the title of her newest single, or you can refer to it as "(Mistakes)". The 27-year-old R&B singer is a XO Records signee and if you weren't aware, that is The Weeknd's label. He has been championing her work since 2022 when she put out her first EP/project, The Other Side. On that offering, Chxrry22 was looking to convey a "duality" that we all share. "The Other Side is about coming to terms with duality – we all have two sides. We can be both the villain and the victim in some story, and this is me owning that".

However, in the case of "Poppin Out (Mistakes)", Chxrry22 is certainly being portrayed as the victim. On this record, she's going through a breakup. However, she gives herself a pep talk on the pre-chorus. "Cryin' over n****s ain't allowed / Being a heart broke b**** is outta style". She then comes up with the perfect idea, and that's to have a reckless night out. "You know my city ain't seen me in a while / Ain't hate me then, you gon' really hate me now". The melodies and chorus are true winners and the catch you attention right away. It's already becoming a trend on social media, and it feels like Chxrry22 is going to be in the ears of a lot more people moving forward. Check out "Poppin Out (Mistakes)" with the audio link below.

"Poppin Out (Mistakes)" - Chxrry22

Quotable Lyrics: