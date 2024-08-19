The Weeknd Reschedules Postponed "After Hours" Tour Dates

Abel was supposed to perform the closing moments of the tour here last winter.

The Weeknd is heading back to The Land Down Under in just a couple of months, according to AllHipHop. Abel Tesfaye went on quite the historic tour last year celebrating his last two albums After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022). The After Hours Til Dawn Tour became a global event, however a couple of stops were canceled due to "schedule and logistical constraints". From November through December of 2023, The Weeknd was going to be closing things out in Australia and New Zealand. Because of this pretty vague reason for shutting the fans out, the Canadian superstar felt it wasn't right to leave them hanging.

So, earlier today, The Weeknd shared this exciting update via Instagram. "AUSTRALIA, I didn’t forget about you 🖤 See you in October. Ticket presale Aug 22. 🇦🇺 LINK IN BIO". Yes, he is returning for a short time, four days to be exact starting October 5 in Melbourne, Australia at Marvel Stadium. Additionally, he will be there on the 6. Then, after about two weeks, the "After Hours" hitmaker will then hop on a flight to Sydney for shows on the 22 and 23 at Accor Stadium.

The Weeknd Didn't Forget His Australia Fans

Sadly, residents of Brisbane and Auckland, New Zealand are going to be missing out this time around. Originally, the After Hours Til Dawn Tour stops were two nights in Brisbane and two in Auckland. While fans of those respective areas were upset, the fact that The Weeknd is doing this to begin with shows how much he cares about his supporters. He said it himself in a statement, "I want to make sure you all know I hadn’t forgotten about you. When I return now, it will be the right time, and I promise it will be such a special experience. I can’t wait to see you all!".