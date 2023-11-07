The Weeknd Postpones Tour Dates Over “Unforeseen Circumstances”

The Weeknd has postponed tour dates in Australia and New Zealand for his After Hours Til Dawn tour amid "unforeseen circumstances." He confirmed the decision in a statement provided to Billboard on Tuesday. The Weeknd planned to perform 11 shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland between November 20th and December 9th. Mike Dean and Chxrry22 would've opened the shows.

In a statement, he explains: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must reschedule the Australia/New Zealand tour. New dates will be announced next year and current tickets will be valid for the new shows. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates. Deeply disappointed but can’t wait to be there with you!”

The Weeknd performs during the 'After Hours Til Dawn' tour.

Live Nation also confirmed the postponement in a statement of its own: “We understand fans will be disappointed, and Live Nation is focused on working with The Weeknd to secure a new tour schedule. We will make a further announcement as soon as possible.” The ongoing tour is in promotion of The Weeknd's latest two albums, After Hours and Dawn FM. He dropped After Hours on March 20, 2020, with guest appearances from Chromatics and Lil Uzi Vert. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 after moving 444,000 album-equivalent units. The Weeknd released Dawn FM, two years later, on January 7, 2022, with features from Tyler, the Creator and Lil Wayne. That project debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart.

As for new music from The Weeknd, he recently confirmed that he's entering a new era of his career. “I’m going through a cathartic path right now. It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter,” he said to W magazine. “I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

