The Weeknd Didn’t Let The Pouring Rain Stop Him At Stunning Brazil Concert

Everyone knows that The Weeknd is an incredible performer, and his recent show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil proves that to a completely new level. Moreover, many clips of his concert emerged online that depict him performing to the same standard of quality- despite the pouring rain in the stadium. Of course, it's always pretty inconvenient for the crowd to face rain during a show, but that bother is exponentially higher for artists. It's amazing that things ran as well as they did from the looks of it, and the Canadian superstar still captivated the crowd as they sang along to his hits. Sure, the rain also just adds a coolness factor, so it ended up working out just fine.

Furthermore, the performances during this tour is only part of the greatness it's offering. For example, apparently The Weeknd's trek in Colombia boosted the nation's economy considerably, and that takes a big dent. It's been one of the most sought-after and also acclaimed concert series of the past few years, and it spans two full studio albums- with one project left to complete the trilogy. Abel Tesfaye might be hanging up his moniker soon, but it's clear his creativity and artistry won't be held back, whether by rain or otherwise.

The Weeknd Isn't Bothered By The Rain: Watch

Unfortunately, we're starting to get the final stages of The Weeknd right now, starting off with his final feature under that name. That came in the form of Diddy's new album The Love Album: Off The Grid, and fans loved what they heard on the R&B-centric LP. Fortunately, it doesn't seem like he will completely cut off music in the pursuit of future endeavors in entertainment and beyond. As such, the XO superstar might just perform and record under a different name, and his catalog will remain a gem in the 2010s and 2020s decades.

Meanwhile, with more shows to go, the 33-year-old has plenty more chances to look cool in the rain. Even without that extra stage design, another incredible run of shows where he gives it all onstage will follow. The sky is stormy, but the future looks bright for The Weeknd. Keep checking in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on the "Snowchild" hitmaker.

