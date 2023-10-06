Drake Name Drops The Weeknd On New Song That Sparks Diss Debate

Late last night Drake dropped his highly-anticipated new album For All The Dogs. Fans are still processing the record's 23 songs and numerous high-profile features. The tracklist includes SZA, Bad Bunny, J. Cole, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Teezo Touchdown, Yeat, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, and Lil Yachty. One person it doesn't include is The Weeknd. While he and Drake have collaborated in the past, The Weeknd claims that he's done doing features and that his appearance on Diddy's album last month was his final guest appearance.

One way The Weeknd does appear on For All The Dogs, however, is in the lyrics. In the second half of the record the song "All The Parties" contains lyrics that reference him directly. "My b*tches playin' PND and them, the shorties only listen to The Weeknd. The exact meaning behind the lyrics is still up for debate but some jumped immediately to it being a diss. Others pointed out that PND is a deeper cut for many Drake fans and still has a closer connection to the rapper artistically. Even then though, it gets into the long-running rumors of beef between PND and The Weeknd dating back to their time at OVO. Check out the entire song below.

Drake May Have Dissed The Weeknd

Another artist that doesn't appear on For All The Dogs is Nicki Minaj. After Drake had initially promised a new track from the long-running collaborators he seemingly didn't deliver. That has Nicki's notoriously rabid fanbase of Barbz pretty heated at the rapper online.

Shortly after the release of For All The Dogs, Drake claimed that he would be taking a break from music for a little while. He's released extremely prolifically for years including two entire albums last year. Now he will seemingly take a break for a while to focus on his own health. Do you think Drake's mention of The Weeknd on one of his new songs is intended as a diss? Let us know in the comment section below.

