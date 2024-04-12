The Weeknd Appears To Be Dissing Drake On "WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU"

If you have been paying the slightest attention to news in hip-hop, you know that everyone seems to be on the "screw Drake" energy. Artists have been sending shots at The Boy for years. However, the animosity has been at an all-time high in 2024. It ramped up immediately after Kendrick Lamar's direct attack on "Like That" from Metro Boomin and Future's WE DON'T TRUST YOU. Now, three weeks later, the list of names has expanded on the sequel project WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. The Weeknd is one of the next people to be dissing Drake and we are here to breakdown the lyrics.

The bars up for discussion appear on one The Weeknd's many features on the album, "All to Myself." It goes on the second verse where Abel is actually singing his diss. "They could never diss my brothers, baby (Future) / When they got leaks in they operation / I thank God that I never signed my life away... They shooters makin' TikToks / Got us laughin' in the Lambo (Yeah)." It seems what The Weeknd is focusing on with Drake are the subtle attacks toward Future and Metro, as well as OVO versus XO.

Read More: Rest In Peace Mister Cee: Remembering The DJ's Indelible Hip-Hop Legacy

Fans React To The Weeknd Dissing Drake

Drake and Tesfaye were close early on in their careers, especially during the years of Take Care and Kiss Land. Drizzy was looking to sign the fellow Canadian to his OVO label, but he declined it. There was also speculation that Drake was taking too much credit for The Weeknd's career, while simultaneously not giving the R&B icon enough kudos for the work he did on Take Care. They have not worked together since the Kiss Land cut "Live For" back in 2013. With everyone coming for his neck, The Weeknd decided this was the right time to fire away.

What are your thoughts on The Weeknd supposedly dissing Drake on "All to Myself" off WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU? Is this beef fabricated for the sake of the record and everyone else dissing? Or, is The Weeknd been waiting to send shots? How do you think Drake will respond? Outside of the content, are you enjoying the song? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, The Weeknd, and Drake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Polo G Arrested After Hotel Staff Allegedly Finds Gun In His Room