Polo G Arrested After Hotel Staff Allegedly Finds Gun In His Room

Polo G is no stranger to run-ins with the police, and unfortunately, his latest one landed him behind bars. Earlier this week, the Chicago MC was staying at the Dominick Hotel in downtown Manhattan when officials received a phone call from staff. One staff member reportedly found a gun in Polo G's room while cleaning it. This led them to notify the local authorities.

"On Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at approximately 1209 hours, police responded to a 911 call for found property at 246 Spring Street. Upon arrival it was reported to officers that there is a firearm at the location. An individual was placed into custody at the location without incident," a statement from NYC police reads.

Polo G Charged With Criminal Possession Of A Weapon & More

Rapper Polo G performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

As a result of the staff member's alleged finding, Polo G has now been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. His arraignment is currently pending in Manhattan Criminal Court. Sadly, however, this isn't the first time Polo G has found himself facing similar charges. Last August, his Southern California home was raided by the LAPD in connection to a robbery. Rifles, machine guns, pistols, a shotgun, a suppressor, a pair of switches, and more were reportedly found at the residence.

At the time, Polo G was booked on illegal possession of the short-barreled rifle his associate Trench Baby allegedly used to carry out the robbery. Shortly after his arrest, he and his sister Taurean were both released on a $100K bond. What do you think of Polo G getting arrested for alleged gun possession in New York City earlier this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

