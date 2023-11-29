Polo G Sues Concert Booking Company For "Outrageous Fraud"

Polo G is suing the European tour booking firm J. Noah B.V. for violating his intellectual property rights. He says the company “lied to the public” by continuing to promote shows “they knew would not occur.” In the lawsuit, his lawyers describe the behavior as “a shocking and outrageous fraud.” They filed the complaint in New York federal court on Monday.

“Bartlett’s counsel demanded that defendants immediately remove all uses of Bartlett’s client’s name and image from the website, from Instagram, and from all other social media channels,” Polo G’s lawyers wrote. “Inexcusably, defendants failed to do so, and ignored this demand entirely." They added: "Even more egregiously, J Noah’s Instagram account continued to contain advertisements for alleged performances by Bartlett … that defendants are fully aware would not be occurring."

Polo G Performs At Rolling Loud

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Rapper Polo G performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

In addition to those complaints, Polo G is also in the midst of a contract dispute with the company for canceling the shows. He says he had “no obligation to perform” at the concerts because he sustained an “injury that prevents him from performing." His lawyers say the contract covered this potential scenario and that the company still owes him $495,000 in fees. Taking matters even further, the rapper's legal team accuses J. Noah B.V. of the wrongful use of his “name, likeness and trademark” with their promotion of the shows.

“Through these knowingly false advertisements of fictitious concert performances using the Polo G Mark and Plaintiff’s image, Defendants have engaged in knowingly false advertising—thereby committing a fraud on the public and causing irreparable harm to the Polo G Mark and Plaintiff’s reputation,” Polo G’s lawyers wrote. J. Noah B.V. has not addressed the lawsuit publically. Be on the lookout for further updates on the lawsuit on HotNewHipHop.

