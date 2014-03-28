booking
- MusicPolo G Sues Concert Booking Company For "Outrageous Fraud"Polo G is upset with a tour booking firm for having “lied to the public” about his shows.By Cole Blake
- MusicBlueface Makes It Known That Jaidyn Alexis Is Popping: "Jaidyn Is Booked Till 2024 Sorry Guys Inquire For Next Year"Blueface is launching Jaidyn's career. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Baby's Team Clears The Air Over Booking For D.C. Pride Event PerformanceThe story goes like this: a scammer apparently pretended to be Baby's booking agent, scheduled him for a Pride event in the capital, and his team had to clarify that they never got such a request.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Reveals His New Booking PriceLil Durk raises his booking price to $200,000 for shows after his career year.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Durk Charging $100K Per Show After CoronavirusLil Durk's price just went up as he's now asking for $100,000 to perform after the pandemic ends.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Reportedly Unable To Book Guests For Talk Show Due To Mean Girl WaysWendy Williams' savage remarks are coming back to haunt her. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj's Concert Woes: 4 Euro Venues Prep Emergency "Power Source"6 of the remaining venues on the "Nicki WRLD" cannot assure the Barbies of a foolproof concert experience. By Devin Ch
- MusicJa Rule Triggers Memories Of Fyre Fest Mishap With New "ICONN" AppJa Rule's new Ice Connect is based on the early Fyre Fest innovation.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTentacion TV Pilot In The Works, Casting Call Has BegunAn ambitious company is putting together a TV Pilot centered around XXXTentacion.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Production Team Trapped By "Hurricane Florence," Cancels NYC ConcertR. Kelly was forced to cancel travel arrangements at the inconvenience of "Hurricane Florence."By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Says People Are Too Scared To Book Him At Rolling LoudTekashi 6ix9ine speculates as to why he wasn't invited to Rolling Loud this year. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicYoung Thug’s Booking Agent Sued By Roosevelt Hotel For Allegedly Breach of ContractThe Roosevelt Hotel is suing Young Thug's booker for breaking their original contract.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West Slinks In And Out Of Booking At LAPD StationKanye West managed to get in (and out) of police custody in just over 40 minutes when turning himself in for booking, as he's been given mandatory parole for two years following the case with the paparazzo he smashed. By hnhh