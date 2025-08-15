Sadly, when your star shines as bright as it has for Doechii over the past year, you can become too big to protect others from harm in your name. A booking agent allegedly tried to scam an event firm by pretending to book her for a festival and instead running away with cash, which has led to a new lawsuit.

According to AllHipHop, the Atlanta-based Blackout Management LLC launched legal action against New Jersey agent Christopher Young. They claim that they wired a $187,500 deposit to Young in December of 2024, who promised to book the "Grand National" performer and her label mate on Top Dawg Entertainment, SiR, for the AFRAM Festival in Baltimore.

Young allegedly told Blackout that he could directly access these artists via his TDE connections. However, the federal complaint in Atlanta alleges that the agent told the event firm that Doechii and SiR were no longer available due to prior touring commitments. This was allegedly back in March of this year.

Following months of back-and-forth delays, excuses, and inquiries, Blackout got in direct contact with TDE. They learned that Christopher Young allegedly never booked the Swamp Princess and only briefly talked about SiR. Blackout claims they never got artist contracts, paperwork, or promo material, and that TDE never got their deposit. Instead, they accused Young and his Sacrifice Management LLC of keeping the cash to themselves.

Doechii Tour

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doechii at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Blackout's demand for a refund, the booking agent allegedly played nice and said he would send the money back on two separate occasions, but failed to do so in both instances. The event firm claims this happened back in May and July of this year. They now seek at least $187,500 in damages in their lawsuit against Young for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, conversion, unjust enrichment, and more allegations. In addition, Blackout wants monetary coverage for legal fees, interest, and punitive damages.

Hopefully the upcoming performances from Doechii's "Live From The Swamp" tour don't experience anything like this in the slightest, whether it's booking miscommunications or scammers speaking for her. We will see if new music teases end up manifesting into new drops in the near future. In the meantime, hopefully no booking fiascos strike again.