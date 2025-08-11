Doechii Can't Believe Her Music Received Praise From Lady Gaga

Doechii says she “audibly gasped” when she learned Lady Gaga had called her “immediately legendary” in a recent British Vogue interview — a rare and public co-sign from one of pop’s most theatrical innovators. For the 25-year-old recording artist, the moment felt both surreal and deeply affirming.

Speaking with People in an interview published May 31, the “Denial is a River” artist admitted she was stunned by the compliment. “I’m the biggest Lady Gaga fan,” she said. “She’s so devoted to creativity and pushing boundaries. For a legend like her to say that about me was incredibly validating in a humbling way.”

In her British Vogue profile, Gaga praised Doechii’s lyrical craft with uncharacteristic brevity but unmistakable weight. “You don’t often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary,” she said. “That’s Doechii to me.”

Though she hasn’t sought direct mentorship from Gaga, Doechii described their encounter as naturally instructive. “When you meet Lady Gaga, she has this essence,” she said. “You just listen. You don’t even have to ask for anything. She pours herself into people.”

Lady Gaga Praise Doechii

Since breaking through with her genre-blurring sound — a kinetic fusion of rap, R&B, and avant-pop — Doechii has collaborated with Lauryn Hill and Tyler, the Creator, while building a reputation for razor-sharp lyricism and fearless experimentation.

Asked about her dream collaborator, she answered without pause: “Beyoncé. She’s the standard. I’m going to say Bey.”

The exchange marks a turning point in Doechii’s career, placing her in a small circle of emerging artists publicly championed by established icons. Gaga’s endorsement reinforces the growing consensus among critics that Doechii is reshaping the sound of modern hip-hop while refusing to be confined to a single genre.

For the Florida-born artist, the praise isn’t just flattering — it’s a sign her vision is connecting far beyond her core fan base. In a crowded field of new voices, she’s carving her own lane through bold aesthetic choices, uncompromising penmanship, and a restless creative drive.