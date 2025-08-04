News
Live From The Swamp
Music
Doechii Announces Upcoming Tour, "Live From The Swamp," With JT As A Surprise Guest In Lollapalooza 2025 Set
Doechii and JT released "Alter Ego" in 2024. The song has received remixes by Kaytranada, Von Boch, and Precious.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
August 04, 2025
