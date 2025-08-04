Doechii Announces Upcoming Tour, "Live From The Swamp," With JT As A Surprise Guest In Lollapalooza 2025 Set

2025 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: JT of City Girls (R) joins Doechii on stage for her performance at Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
Doechii and JT released "Alter Ego" in 2024. The song has received remixes by Kaytranada, Von Boch, and Precious.

Doechii’s ascent from Tampa underground phenom to Grammy-winning force reached another milestone this weekend with the announcement of her first headlining tour. Midway through a kinetic set at Lollapalooza in Chicago, the genre-blurring rapper unveiled plans for the Live From The Swamp tour—an ambitious new chapter for one of hip-hop’s most electric performers.

This follows her historic win at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where Alligator Bites Never Heal earned Best Rap Album. Her tearful speech, which paid homage to Lauryn Hill and Cardi B, doubled as a rallying cry to young Black women navigating the music industry. “You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are,” she told the crowd. “And I am a testimony.”

Now 26, the self-described “Swamp Princess” is channeling that energy into her first national run. Tour have not been reveal yet, a countdown timer on her official website promises details by Monday morning.

Fans can also register via phone to receive early updates. The interactive rollout that mirrors her hands-on relationship with her audience.

Doechii Live From The Swamp Tour

Doechii’s announcement wasn’t the only moment to stir the Lollapalooza crowd. Toward the end of her set, City Girls rapper JT joined her onstage for a surprise performance of “Alter Ego.”

The entrance was staged with dancers holding umbrellas—a cheeky nod to Doechii’s viral Met Gala dressing room request. Their performance blended attitude and humor, highlighting Doechii’s flair for turning internet moments into stagecraft.

With charting singles like “Nosebleeds” and “Anxiety” already earning radio and streaming traction, Doechii continues to navigate mainstream success without losing creative control. Her music, equal parts rage, wit, and introspection, bridges underground grit with theatrical ambition.

The Live From The Swamp tour promises more than spectacle—it suggests a statement of intent. Doechii isn’t merely performing her catalog. She’s asserting her place in the culture, reshaping expectations, and rewriting the boundaries of rap stardom.

