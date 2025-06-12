Doechii Hints At Bringing "Swamp Sessions" Back While Celebrating Her Grammy Win

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doechii at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Doechii used her YouTube "Swamp Sessions" to build up to "Alligator Bites Never Heal." Will she run it back for her debut studio album?

Doechii recently won big at the 2025 BET Awards, which is only adding to the ceremony's Best Female Hip-Hop Artist's resumé. As caught by AllHipHop, she recently took to social media to reflect on one of her biggest moments yet and tease her potential next moves.

The Tampa native shared a video on social media this week of her unboxing her Best Rap Album Grammy for Alligator Bites Never Heal. She is the third woman to ever win the award following Lauryn Hill and Cardi B.

"Alligator Bites Never Heal will be a year old in like 2 months yall… time really flew by," the TDE signee shared on Instagram. "Who woulda thought the Swamp Sessions would’ve got me this far, maybe it’s time to bring em back idkkk."

For those unaware, Doechii's "Swamp Session" series on YouTube is a challenge for which she wrote and recorded various songs in an hour. These included Alligator Bites highlights like "BULLFROG," "CATFISH," and "BOOM BAP" along with non-mixtape tracks like "FLORIDA WATA" and "SUNDAY'S BEST." It served as a main promotional lead-up to that project.

When Is Doechii's Album Coming Out?

As such, a lot of fans are really excited about this tease of a "Swamp Sessions" comeback, especially because of its previous context. Folks wonder whether or not the same will happen for Doechii's debut studio album, which everyone is very excited to hear. We have no idea when it will come out or pretty much any details around it, but we know it's on the way.

However, maybe a "Swamp Session" approach doesn't fit as best with an album format when compared to its mixtape origins. Nevertheless, it would likely results in some fire loosies from her, which would be a treat for fans.

Meanwhile, as Doechii's big hits like "Anxiety" continue to make waves, we can only imagine how this development could sharpen future "Swamp Sessions." Whether or not they relate to a record's rollout, it's a very simple yet sweet idea for any artist to tackle. Maybe the return of the series could give fans even more of an inside look into her creativity.

