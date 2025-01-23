Doechii Explains Why She's Excited To Represent Female Rap At The Grammys

The TDE star also spoke on the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles right now.

Doechii is ready for an even better year ahead following her excellent 2024 run, and it seems like the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2 is when it will start. Moreover, TMZ recently ran into her in Los Angeles and asked what she's rehearsing for. "For the biggest night of television," the three-time nominee (Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance) replied. Well, technically four-time Grammy nominee if you count KAYTRANADA's remix of "Alter Ego" from her and JT, which is up for Best Remixed Recording. "Maybe [I'll perform], maybe not, allegedly!" the TDE star added with a laugh.

In addition, Doechii also spoke on how she's feeling before the Grammys. "I'm not nervous at all," she proclaimed. "I'm actually really excited. I feel like it's deserved, I've been working hard. So I'm honored, I'm honored. I'm the only female in the hip-hop category, so I'm representing female rap. I'm very ready, very ready. I don't [have a speech prepared if I win], I'm just gon' speak from the heart if I win. And we'll see what happens. I don't know what I'm going to say."

Doechii's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Then, the TMZ reporter asked Doechii how she feels like the Grammys will land amid the fires ravaging Los Angeles right now. "I think that the Grammys are going to do their part in acknowledging what has happened," she remarked. "And I think that L.A. has come together during this time, and I've been just very heart-warmed by the way that everybody's coming together during this time to support each other. 'Cause we need that." Finally, the "DENIAL IS A RIVER" creative excited fans by letting them know about what they can expect from her in 2025.

"You can expect an album, more performances, some festivals. It's going to be good, it's going to be a good year," Doechii stated. She has a lot to live up to in 2025, but amid her passionate defense of hip-hop and all the hard work that she put in over the years, we know that pressure makes diamonds. So here's to another phenomenal year with even more highlights from the Swamp Princess.

