Doechii Confirms That Her Debut Studio Album Is Coming In 2025

There have been lots of success stories in 2024. The rise of GloRilla. The Billboard success of Tommy Richman. Even the commercial resurgence of Kendrick Lamar. That said, few have been able to combine artistry, exposure, and fan buzz the way Doechii has. She's dropped some of the best live performances of the year, between Camp Flog Gnaw and her recent Tiny Desk. She dropped a stellar mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. And now she's gearing up for the next chapter of his rapidly rising career.

Doechii did an interview with Variety on December 6, the same day her Tiny Desk released. The rapper talked about her breakout year, and the ways in which she has tried to navigate sudden stardom. It was the confirmation of an upcoming studio album, however, that got readers excited. Doechii confirmed her plan to drop her major label debut in 2025. She refused to give any details regarding a release month or thematic focus. She did, however, give fans an idea of what to expect musically. Doechii confirmed that her debut will incorporate more live instrumentation, akin to her Tiny Desk performance.

Doechii's Album Will Feature Live Instrumentation

"All I can think about is this album," she told the outlet. "So I’m just looking forward to making more hits, making more music and achieving more of my goals. That’s it." Doechii has already proven herself to be an artist capable of making an album-length statement with her latest mixtape. She has earned several Grammy nominations for Alligator Bites Never Heal, including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best New Artist. Doechii's creative impulses are clearly pushing her in the right direction. A proper debut album was initially seen by the rapper, however, as a daunting endeavor.