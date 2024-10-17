Kendrick Lamar Breaks Instagram Silence To Praise TDE Star Doechii

Real recognize real.

Doechii is having a moment. The TDE rapper dropped one of the most acclaimed albums of the year, Alligator Bites Never Heal, in August. She's since become the most buzzed-about artist on the label, which is saying a lot for a roster packed with generational talent. Doechii has been making music for a minute, but Alligator Bites has truly been her coming out party. And Kendrick Lamar, of all people, has taken notice. The mysterious member of the Big Three broke his social media silence to heap praise on Doechii via Instagram.

The K. Dot embargo was lifted on October 17. The Compton rapper posted a screenshot of Doechii's album along with an alligator emoji. It was the caption that came with the emoji, however, that turned heads. Lamar dubbed Doechii "the hardest out" period. For a rapper who has dominated the game in 2024, that's quite the praise. It's also further proof that Lamar is a TDE supporter through and through, despite no longer being on the label.

Doechii Dubbed Lamar 'The Greatest' In Return

Doechii returned the praise to Kendrick Lamar on her own Instagram profile. She reposted Dot's caption and added: "Thank you Dot, you the greatest." The exchange may seem like a moderate deal on its face, but it's a big deal based on Doechii's previous comments. The TDE signee went on The Joe Budden Pod and admitted that Lamar is at the top of her dream collaborator list. Budden asked if she expected a Dot guest verse for her album, given the TDE connection, but she clarified that she did not expect anything. She also claimed that wants to refine her artistry further before working with a rapper of Lamar's level.

"That’s the goal," Doechii explained. "Eventually I’m gonna ask Top [Dawg] if he could ask Kendrick, or ask Kendrick myself and see what comes from that. But I'ma be real. I don’t think I have the record right now for that opportunity. I think I would have to come a certain way and I don’t think I’m ready for that." Lamar's co-sign is certainly a step in the right direction when it comes to locking up a feature from the rapper in the future. We can only hope we don't have to wait to long to hear Dot and Doechii team up.