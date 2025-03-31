The Iconic Air Jordan 3 "Pure Money" Is Coming Back This Summer

The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” is making a return this summer in a clean White and Metallic Silver color scheme. This colorway features simplicity and standout details, pairing crisp white leather with soft silver accents. It’s a look that fits in any season, but especially shines in the summer months when lighter kicks take over. Originally released in 2007, the “Pure Money” theme has shown up on multiple Jordan silhouettes over the years. The Jordan 3 has always been one of the most iconic models from the line, debuting in 1988 as the first sneaker to feature visible Air cushioning and the Jumpman logo on the tongue.

The Tinker Hatfield design helped keep Michael Jordan with Nike, and it’s still one of the most beloved sneakers in the entire line. This year’s “Pure Money” Jordan 3 stays true to the classic feel but adds subtle updates. Premium materials and chrome detailing give the sneaker a refined edge. From the metallic lace eyelets to the elephant print overlays, everything feels dialed in. The word “PURE$” stitched behind the heel tab adds a final touch of flair. As shown in the detailed images above, the sneaker stays true to its legacy. With a July 5th release date, fans can expect this pair to be one of the standout drops of the season.

Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money”

The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” features a full white tumbled leather upper with Metallic Silver accents. Chrome Jumpman logos hit the tongue and heel, while silver eyelets and white-on-white elephant print complete the look. “PURE$” is embroidered under the heel tab. A white midsole and matching outsole keep things clean from top to bottom.