Air Jordan 3 "Pure Money" Set To Drop This Summer

The Air Jordan 3 "Pure Money" returns this July with fresh images and subtle design tweaks that keep things clean.

The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” brings back crisp white leather and understated elegance this July. Known for its refined simplicity, this colorway first dropped in 2007 and quickly earned its spot among the cleanest Jordan looks of all time.

The 2025 version sticks close to that original formula, delivering a summer-ready refresh of a classic. The Air Jordan 3 itself holds a huge place in Jordan history. It was the first Jordan designed by Tinker Hatfield and the first to introduce visible Air cushioning.

It’s also the silhouette that kept Michael Jordan with Nike. That’s no small thing. MJ wore the Jordan 3 during the 1988 dunk contest, soaring from the free-throw line in a pair that blended performance tech with street-level style.

The model also introduced elephant print and the Jumpman logo, two design details that would become hallmarks of the line. Retailer photos of the “Pure Money” pair show off just how smooth this release is.

With tonal whites, light grey accents, and textured overlays, the sneaker leans into minimalism without feeling flat. It’s a quiet flex that stands out without needing to shout. Expect these to be a staple as soon as they drop.

Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money”
air-jordan-3-pure-money-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” features a smooth white leather upper paired with perforated detailing on the collar and tongue. Subtle hits of metallic silver dress the top eyelets and Jumpman logos.

Light cream elephant print overlays appear on the heel and toe, offering soft contrast. The midsole and outsole stick to a clean white finish, while the visible Air unit adds familiar function. Grey branding on the heel keeps things lowkey but recognizable.

Laces and lining stay true to the all-white vibe, making this one of the most wearable Jordan 3s for summer and beyond.

Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” Release Date

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” will be released on July 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $210 when they are released.

air-jordan-3-pure-money-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK
air-jordan-3-pure-money-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

