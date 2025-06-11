Air Jordan 5 Fire Red "Black Tongue" Returns In September

Retailer images tease the return of the Air Jordan 5 Fire Red "Black Tongue" with classic details and crisp updates.

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” returns this September, giving a fresh look to one of the most iconic sneakers in the Jordan line. Originally introduced in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 was Tinker Hatfield’s third design for Michael Jordan.

It's inspired by World War II fighter planes and packed with performance-driven features like the first-ever reflective tongue and a molded ankle collar. Over the years, the silhouette has seen plenty of reinterpretations, but the Fire Red colorways have always stood out.

Jordan famously wore a similar pair during his 69-point game against the Cavaliers in 1990. The “Black Tongue” variation hasn’t seen a proper retail release since 2020, and this new version brings it back with a mix of nostalgia and fresh detailing.

This release isn’t just about retro vibes. It taps into the legacy of MJ’s dominance on the court while leaning into modern sneakerhead culture. The red, white, and black color palette is timeless, and the Nike Air branding on the heel hits hard for purists.

Retailer images just dropped, giving us a clean look at the upcoming pair. From the icy outsole to the embroidered “23” on the side, this one sticks close to the original while still feeling sharp and relevant for today’s rotation.

Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue”
air-jordan-5-fire-red-black-tongue-2025-release-date
Image via JD Sports UK

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” features a white leather upper with breathable mesh panels. A black tongue with red Jumpman embroidery creates bold contrast.

The red inner lining pops, matched by red midsoles with black shark teeth details. Icy blue outsoles add modern appeal. The heel features classic Nike Air branding, while “23” is stitched on the side in red and black.

Translucent lace locks and a visible Air unit round out the design. Clean, aggressive, and packed with history, this release stays true to its roots with just the right amount of modern refresh.

Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” will be released on September 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

air-jordan-5-fire-red-black-tongue-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK
air-jordan-5-fire-red-black-tongue-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

